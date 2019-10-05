Editor:
Although your daily Don Coyote segment has a satirical purpose, it sometimes offers a somber observation about a historical event. Just a few weeks ago on 9/11, the caption read “Let’s never forget” — a reference to the evil terrorist attacks on our country, resulting in massive loss of life.
Today’s edition (Sept. 26) has the Coyote posing a snarky question “Remember when Rudy Giuliani was seen as a hero?” My response is a resounding “yes,” and will continue to be the same on each anniversary since the 2001 horrific tragedy. The first responders, brave citizens, and innocent victims made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and many days following. I will also never forget the honorable strength and leadership Rudy Giuliani displayed when New York City needed him most.
Nancy White, Queensbury