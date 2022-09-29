Letter to the editor: Domestic violence comes in many forms

September 19th marked the 1-year anniversary of the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Almost everyone can recall how the death of the 22-year-old vlogger gripped the nation. Her life, as are countless others, was cut too short due to domestic violence.

I’m here urging anyone reading this to help make Gabby’s story one that doesn’t end in vain. Instead of forever marking this anniversary as one of tragedy, try and turn it into one of triumph. Please, if you or someone you know is in a relationship where someone suffers at the hands of an abusive partner, make this your anniversary of getting out. Get out alive.

It may not be easy, or it could even seem impossible. Abusive partners often have all the tools to keep their victims trapped in the relationship. Rather it be with the alienation of friends and family, using finances as a weapon or by a threatening fear tactic or force. Know that it doesn’t have to be this way. Talk to anyone you can trust, family, friends, a co-worker, absolutely anyone that will listen, come up with a safety plan and get out.

Remember, love does not hurt. At no point in your relationship should you feel afraid that your partner will hit you, punch you, kill you, or harm your pet. They often threaten their own lives just to get you back in their control so you will bend to their will and behave. Domestic violence comes in other forms too, abuse is abuse. It can be emotional, mental, or financial abuse. These are tools to keep you meek and helpless so you never come out from underneath their thumb.

Don’t let this happen to you. Make this day an anniversary for your freedom.

Kyra Bennett, Glens Falls