Editor:
There are many important reasons for people to be engaged in causes, campaigns and community events. Participation in such is one reason why Glens Falls deserves to be the Hometown USA. The community spirit and kindness of residents are great. But there is another compelling reason why the city deserves to be recognized as Hometown USA. That reason is Dr. Laura Cloke.
Recently my husband had a dental appointment with Dr. Cloke, and when it was over, her staff helped my husband get outside so he could wait for a medi-cab. The wait outside was long. Her staff checked on us several times, brought us cold water, and finally Dr. Cloke came outside and offered to drive my husband and me home rather than have us wait any longer in the heat. She not only assisted my disabled husband to get into her vehicle, stowed his equipment in the trunk of her car, but also saw to it that we got into our apartment building safely. Dr. Cloke still had work to do in her office, but she recognized the need for help, stepped up and showed for all the world what a loving, caring person does to “help thy neighbor.” We have experienced other instances of kindness in this city and are grateful to be living here. To Dr. Cloke, her staff, and all the others in Hometown USA, we say thank you!
Kate Roos, Glens Falls