Letter to the editor: Do your part to heal the Earth

Editor:

Our Earth is in dire trouble. We are now in the sixth great extinction, which may well include us, if we don't mitigate global warming.

There are things we can do to help. First, we need to conserve energy, but in the long run, we will need to convert all fossil fuel energy to electric, run by clean, renewable energy — transportation, homes and buildings, everything.

This will be costly, but in the long run will save money, create jobs and save our earth and ourselves. It certainly will not be as costly as out-of-control global warming, especially after the feedback mechanisms of reduced reflectivity of sunlight after the Arctic ice is gone, and the release of methane into the atmosphere, which is now trapped under the Arctic ice kick in.

However, the most important thing we can do is to be sure our congressional representatives are aware of our concerns, and when voting, vote for people who will work toward sustainability, rather than the climate-change deniers we just voted out. They actually took us backward in this fight.