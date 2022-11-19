Letter to the editor: Do what is best for the people, not party

Thank god the elections are over. Sick and tired of the back and forth insults. This is our state and country. Never mind which party has more power. Do what is best for the people, not the party, is that too much to expect? Put on your big people pants and act like adults. I don't care who has the most power. I care about the best for all of us.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls
