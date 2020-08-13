Letter to the editor: Do we really want Stefanik to stay?

Editor:

OK. Representative Elise Stefanik lets us know that she has been responsible for “bringing home the bacon” for our District NY-21. Yes, money for our hospitals, support for dairy farmers, easing border and tariff restrictions with Canada; and yes there is more. That is her job — looking out for her district.

But, she took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States. That means she will most importantly be concerned for the welfare of the country — all Americans. She has, with her voting record, toadied up to the Republican leadership and most egregiously to Donald J. Trump. Note her votes in opposition to the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) without a plan for replacement and in opposition to environmental protection (she represents the largest publicly owned land area in the country — the Adirondack Park). Also she has voted against consumer protection, financial sector regulation and gun control. She supports big business and the wealthy to the detriment of the middle class, and supports excessive military spending (OK, some is good for Fort Drum but good for the country?).