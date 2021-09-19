Letter to the editor: Do the right thing to fight pandemic

Enough is enough! Get the vaccine! Is it really that different from all the other vaccines we get for polio, measles, shingles, etc.? Take the test if you don't want to get the shot! Wear a mask if your job or businesses require it (is it really that different from a dress code?). Don't be selfish! Get the vaccine or the test for the sake of humanity. I feel sorry for the scientists who worked around the clock to find a cure for a worldwide pandemic. Imagine the thrill of knowing your work will save humanity only to discover humanity is too stubborn to take it.