Letter to the editor: Do the honorable thing and resign

Editor:

So Moreau Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, who by some stroke of imbecilic genius is Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chairman, is being sued by the former county human resources director for creating a “hostile work environment” based on gender.

I'm shocked — shocked!

Well, not really, because Kusnierz and his disgraceful enablers on the antiquated county board face lawsuits lodged in 2021 by the former county administrator and the sheriff's deputies' union. All lawsuits stem from the horrendous pandemic pay plan of 2020. An independent investigation blamed Kusnierz and elected allies for the scandal, yet none has been disciplined.

So county employees become the scapegoats.

County taxpayers will foot the bill for potential out-of-court settlements, jury awards, insurance payouts (through higher premiums) and legal costs (to defend the indefensible) on behalf of an egotistical, dictatorial, double-dipping bully and his equally decrepit cohorts.

I have personally experienced Kusnierz' longtime evil tactics, tirades, abuses and vengeance. I believe Kusnierz suffers from “Richard Nixon Syndrome,” my personal diagnosis for disgraced politicians that no one will admit to voting for and are openly despised by their constituents.

I've also spoken with Moreau/South Glens Falls village residents and former/retired/current town employees who relate their Kusnierz horror stories yet won't face their demon. Perhaps more lawsuits would help them recapture the respect they were robbed of by Kusnierz.

Kusnierz should do the honorable thing and resign. But honor isn't in his vocabulary.

I encourage village/town/county residents and property owners to join forces to finally oust Kusnierz and his decrepit allies from their kingdoms.

I'm contacting pertinent elected, state and federal officials and agencies with requests for civil and criminal investigations of Kusnierz' town and county buffoonery. I urge the caring public to do the same.

Kusnierz, like King Cuomo, should be dumped atop the politicians' trash heap.

Dominic Tom, Moreau

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0