Letter to the editor: Do regular septic inspections

Editor:

Seems to me, the septics should be inspected every two years, period. If the septics are in need of repair, inspect them again the following year. Not replaced? Then shut down the property and fine the owners every month thereafter until repairs are made.

Some people want to live on the lake but do not want to shoulder any of the responsibility of maintaining the lake. They should move out and allow responsible people to take over. These are the same people who are unhappy when others besides their families enjoy the lake.

John Seibrecht

Queensbury

