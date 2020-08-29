Letter to the editor: Do not condone crimes or racism

Editor:

Under the assigned title of “No sympathy here for shooting victims,” letter to the editor writer Charles Ribaudo of Glens Falls declares that he and others like Larry Elder, “Black author,” are confident that there is a “great silent majority of middle-class Black people who are furious about lootings, arson and acts committed by people whose lives only matter to the people they hurt and the criminal justice system.” Yet, many millions of people of every hue of skin color, and across every class stratum, were quite capable of raising their voices against the criminal systemic racism in existence in this country and in many other countries globally.

Is it silence, or a perceived superiority because you and your fellow “Silents” have “achieved” personal comforts that millions in the working class, including single mothers working or unemployed, the unemployed disabled including many veterans, the mentally challenged, and many others supporting extended family members, cannot afford and cannot enjoy?