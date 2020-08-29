Letter to the editor: Do not condone crimes or racism

Editor:
Under the assigned title of “No sympathy here for shooting victims,” letter to the editor writer Charles Ribaudo of Glens Falls declares that he and others like Larry Elder, “Black author,” are confident that there is a “great silent majority of middle-class Black people who are furious about lootings, arson and acts committed by people whose lives only matter to the people they hurt and the criminal justice system.” Yet, many millions of people of every hue of skin color, and across every class stratum, were quite capable of raising their voices against the criminal systemic racism in existence in this country and in many other countries globally.
Is it silence, or a perceived superiority because you and your fellow “Silents” have “achieved” personal comforts that millions in the working class, including single mothers working or unemployed, the unemployed disabled including many veterans, the mentally challenged, and many others supporting extended family members, cannot afford and cannot enjoy?
Is it because you have sweepingly judged and sentenced every shooting victim as a criminal deserving to be summarily shot, tortured or murdered outright? Is it because you have also decided that you and the rest of your “great silent majority” in the middle class have chosen to ignore or even deny any crimes, violent or non-violent, white-collar or blue-collar, committed within your class or of those “above” you in the wealthiest stratum?
I am not condoning criminal activity, from any class, and I especially do not condone willful or ignorant racism.
Beatriz Roman, Queensbury
