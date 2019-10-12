Editor:
Rep. Elise Stefanik has a lot of nerve castigating Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for using a time-honored way of exposing wrong-doing through parody. While she tries to bring down Rep. Schiff for insulting the president, has she considered the daily flood of gutter language and juvenile name-calling indulged in by President Trump?
On a daily basis the president spews out alarming and hate-filled messages to the public, messages not fit for the eyes or ears of our children. Republicans are silent. Are Republicans listening? Do Republicans care that their leader is degrading their party with abusive, unsubstantiated public statements? Do Republicans care about the future of their party as President Trump leads them further and further down this terrible path of lawlessness?
Betty Gallagher, Wilton