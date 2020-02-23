Letter to the editor: Do economic stats tell whole story?

Editor:

It is going to be tough for the Democrats to beat Trump if prosperity continues. Historically, the electorate is willing to put up with a lot if they are doing well materially. Therefore it might be worthwhile to challenge the prosperity narrative itself.

The first challenge regards the origins of the “statistics” of prosperity. Produced from within the Department of Labor under the executive branch gives pause to the critical thinker as to their veracity. There seems loads of reason for bias.

To the point. Why is low unemployment necessarily a positive economic indicator? The unemployment statistic is primarily a reflection of the number of people who need to work. The historical promise of automated capitalism has been less work. The more people, at least only partially employed, is prosperity. And as to the jobs created, I think we know the quality of most of those.

"There are so many jobs that I have two,” has become good fortune. Curiously, credit card debt is at an all time high while interest rates are at record lows.