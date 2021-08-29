Letter to the editor: Do better for oppressed women

Editor:

“We sweep the floor so the man can walk through” — this is a quote by the author Tahmima Anam and it’s a description of how women aren't respected or considered to be equal to men.

What’s absolutely pathetic is that this is true. Feminism and the Women’s Rights movement has amped up its presence in today’s world, in regards to the United States. But in places such as third world countries and war zones, our fellow women are suffering. Not struggling, but suffering.

In war-torn Afghanistan is the belief of Sharia Law, followed by the Taliban. Women are considered property, they are now no longer allowed to be outside without a male escort. The consequences? Being stoned, raped, and then murdered.

Nine year old girls are now being “gifted” to the terrorist fighters as wives. Little girls, the same age as your daughter, sister or cousin, are now child brides. They are abused, used, and beaten.

Most people will read or hear this information on the news, and then turn off the television, or click off the article they’re reading, because it’s “such a shame.” We can do better than that.