Letter to the editor: DNC should launch its own investigation

Editor:

The DNC is missing an opportunity to change the cultural paradigm around allegations of sexual assault and instead is acting just like the Republicans have toward the allegations against Trump and Kavanaugh.

Democrats are letting the media investigate and tacitly allowing the tactic of character assassination to determine the veracity of Tara Reade’s allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden. This leaves the very structures in place that allow the powerful to continue to get away with sexual assault because of their race, socioeconomic status and social prestige.

Any organization that claims to support victims of sexual assault, whether it’s the DNC, RNC or a community glee club, would take responsibility and have an autonomous investigation of Reade’s allegation to try to determine if a crime had been committed. It says to the victim, “We take you seriously.” It says to the accused that an accusation is not proof and you deserve to have the facts established.