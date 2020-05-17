Letter to the editor: DNC should launch its own investigation

Editor:
The DNC is missing an opportunity to change the cultural paradigm around allegations of sexual assault and instead is acting just like the Republicans have toward the allegations against Trump and Kavanaugh.
Democrats are letting the media investigate and tacitly allowing the tactic of character assassination to determine the veracity of Tara Reade’s allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden. This leaves the very structures in place that allow the powerful to continue to get away with sexual assault because of their race, socioeconomic status and social prestige.
Any organization that claims to support victims of sexual assault, whether it’s the DNC, RNC or a community glee club, would take responsibility and have an autonomous investigation of Reade’s allegation to try to determine if a crime had been committed. It says to the victim, “We take you seriously.” It says to the accused that an accusation is not proof and you deserve to have the facts established.
Democrats point to media stories about Reade stealing from a charity as proof that she is lying; another version of a defense lawyer dragging a woman’s past in to a rape trial. Even people who cheat charities can be sexually assaulted. They point to investigations done by media outlets to indicate Biden’s innocence. He may well be, but the media is not running Joe Biden, the DNC is, or presumably will be.
An investigation by the DNC would neutralize this issue and not allow the RNC to weaponize it in the general election. They could say to them, “We did our due diligence. Now it is your turn.”
Linda LeTendre and Natalya LaKhtakia
Saratoga Springs
