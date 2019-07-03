Editor:
Queensbury’s Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carolyn Manzella, the district’s CSE chairperson, on the 10th of June. Manzella’s considerable knowledge and experience will be a loss to the district and its students. As CSE chairperson, Manzella has been an admirable advocate for the district’s special education students. In so doing, she has had a positive impact on the entire community.
As the parent of two special needs children, I have personally benefited from her compassion, intelligence and commitment to my children’s educational outcomes. The significant difference in their disabilities, especially behaviorally, has taught me to appreciate the complexities of meeting the needs of this heterogeneous population. The physical, intellectual, emotional and psychological nuances of the children require thoughtful, specific planning of individualized education programs – and reformulations through the year, and years. Manzella’s position required working cooperatively throughout the district with special education teachers, school counselors, social workers, and a variety of therapists (speech, physical and occupational). Her position also required that she nurture relationships within the community – pediatricians, psychiatrists, therapists, service coordinators, and transitional staffs associated with out-of-district placements. And the list goes on because of the intersection that occurs between family, school and therapeutic services. I’m certain Manzella’s developed networks and relationships, along with her amiable nature, were as valuable as her expertise in the specifics of special education policy and procedures.
Additionally, Sherrie Moses, the director of Student Support Services, is retiring this year. Consequently, the district will be losing two exceptionally experienced administrators of Queensbury’s Special Education Department. I’d like to say thank you to both for their support throughout the years – it meant everything to me, really. And I sincerely wish the new appointees to District CSE chairperson and director of Student Support Services the best.
Maureen Buckley-Johnson, Queensbury