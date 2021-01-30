Letter to the editor: Display Old Glory, reclaim our flag

Editor:

A new administration promises unity after the "uncivil war." So, we’re in another Reconstruction era, part of which demands rescuing our flag and other symbols from extremists.

Black Brook and Lake Placid know what it’s like to lose iconic symbols. Black Brook’s tiny community of Swastika was named, before World War II, after the Sanskrit word for good luck. Swastika considered a name change over the years, but veterans objected because that would surrender their legacy to evil. The controversy continues — last September, the Town Board considered, then denied, an outsider’s request to update the name.

The “USA! USA!” chant originated at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics to cheer the U.S. Hockey Team’s miracle on ice. Now it’s mostly associated with outrageous Trump rallies, notably the infamous one that precipitated the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rehabilitating its proud meaning might be as futile as restoring the original definition of "swastika."