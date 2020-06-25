Letter to the editor: Disgusted by the actions in D.C.

Editor:

As an Army brat, I was raised in a suburb of Washington D.C. My parents are buried in Arlington National Cemetery. My friends and I spent many wonderful hours in D.C. It will always hold my heart. That is one of the reasons that I’m voicing my disgust over recent actions by thugs and politicians.

The mayor of D.C. hijacked three city blocks for her agenda. Using semi-permanent yellow highway paint she wrote “Black Lives Matter” across this three block streets. This is our nation’s capital, not hers alone. It is a nation of black, white, brown, yellow and red.

To further add to the degradation of our nation’s capital, thugs and rioters spray-painted the World War II memorial. Allow me to remind these morons that the millions that died during World War II did so either at the hands of lawless thugs like themselves, or, more importantly, defending your right to assemble and protest, peacefully. Without these sacrifices we all would be living under unimaginable tyranny.

My prayer is that rational, intelligent Americans will stand together and not allow a lawless segment of our population to deface and destroy what we as Americans hold dear.

Stephanie Franck, Hartford

