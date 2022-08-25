Letter to the editor: Discouraged by town considering Biochar

I find myself having to respond to the recent Biochar war raging in the town of Moreau. It is discouraging that our town board is even considering this to be located here!

Why don't other towns want this? Could their planning boards have a true concern for all of their residents and not a select few? The proponents for Biochar state that 20 people will be employed there using local residents when possible. That statement just opens up the possibility that no local residents will work there. Health benefits for the workers. What about the health of the town residents? Fertilizer for municipality use in perpetuity! Hmmm! Product proudly made in Moreau! Yeah, I'd be proud of that one! It would be interesting to see that as a "things to do" listing when visiting Moreau in the brochure. Come see our human waste recycling plant! That's BS! Can that be recycled there? Asking for a friend.

While I'm on a roll I would also like to mention that I just found out that my nephew and other residents are being evicted from the trailer park that they live in on Bluebird Road. Apparently some "corporation" bought the property. Hmm, once again! What corporation might that be?

It's one thing to buy up land and build but to have people evicted to do so is as low as you can go. I hope this isn't what it means to grow Moreau.

Didn't there used to be a moratorium in the town?

Oh well, just throwing it out there!

Rodney LaChapelle, South Glens Falls