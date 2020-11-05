Letter to the editor: Discharge, conditioned on circumstances

Editor:
I read an article in The Post-Star today, "Louisiana man gets conditional discharge in gun case." Then thought about the phrase “equal justice under the law.” Louisiana man is retired police. Got charged with two felonies re: the illegal gun, and one misdemeanor. Released on bail. Had no permit for gun and had the serial number filed off. Shot the gun twice in confrontation with someone, the shots not felt to be at all justified.
Hmmm, police officer; he must have known that filing off gun serial numbers is illegal. Makes you wonder why he had an illegal weapon. Can't own a gun with felony convictions. Turns out he got off with a slap on the wrist and a “disorderly conduct misdemeanor.”
I wonder how this story would have read if white Louisiana man… was Black.
Stephen Monn, Gansevoort
