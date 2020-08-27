Letter to the editor: Disappointed with congresswoman

Editor:

I am so disappointed and angry about the support Elise Stefanik is giving to the president that I want to share this letter that I will deliver to her office on Monday, Aug. 24:

Attention: Elise Stefanik

I have to ask, have you gone crazy for power?

Why else could you support a president who:

• Stokes rage and hatred

• Calls climate change a hoax

• Improves the economy by eliminating environmental protections

• Ignores science

• Compulsively lies

• Has close advisers who are accused and/or convicted criminals

I will not watch the Republican convention where you are speaking.

I divorce you Elise Stefanik as my congressional representative, NY District 21, for irreconcilable differences.

Diane Collins, Glens Falls

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0