Letter to the editor: Disappointed with congresswoman

I am so disappointed and angry about the support Elise Stefanik is giving to the president that I want to share this letter that I will deliver to her office on Monday, Aug. 24:
Attention: Elise Stefanik
I have to ask, have you gone crazy for power?
Why else could you support a president who:
• Stokes rage and hatred
• Calls climate change a hoax
• Improves the economy by eliminating environmental protections
• Ignores science
• Compulsively lies
• Has close advisers who are accused and/or convicted criminals
I will not watch the Republican convention where you are speaking.
I divorce you Elise Stefanik as my congressional representative, NY District 21, for irreconcilable differences.
Diane Collins, Glens Falls
