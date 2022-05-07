Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Postal Service

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat … ” unless, of course, you live in Lake Luzerne, NY. Despite perfectly fine weather, we haven’t had any postal service in the last three days now. The envelope I had placed in our mailbox on Wednesday morning was still there when I came from work on Friday afternoon, red flag sticking out and all. So no mail pickup in three days. Also, no delivery — we have not received a single piece of mail since Tuesday (it’s Friday afternoon as I’m writing this).

We always get Locals First, a pennysaver type publication, on Thursday or Friday. Not this week, we don’t! Strange! Another strange thing is that both Wednesday and Thursday I saw the mail carrier driving by our house. So they are on the road, on the clock, it’s just the actual mail carrying that’s not happening. At the same time FedEx and UPS drivers have no problems dropping off our packages. Just the good ol' USPS that’s struggling. And it’s such an important service people count on to get their medications, pay their bill, receive their benefits among other things. Well, we can’t count on it in Lake Luzerne, how unfortunate!