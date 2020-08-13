Letter to the editor: Disappointed by Republican Party

Editor:

It is time for Rep. Stefanik to break her silence on USPS emergency funding. The U.S. Postal Service is a vital utility in largely rural District 21, especially in this run-up to the national election Nov. 3. It is more than a matter of distance to the polls, it is a matter of safe voting in the era of COVID-19.

Our district has an unusually high number of retirees, many with compromised immunity. Among them are a huge number of military veterans, persons who have put life and limb at risk to insure free, fair and safe voting. Let's not make them run that risk again by caving in to the president's obvious undermining of voting by mail. His behavior we have unfortunately come to expect. What is disappointing is the utter failure of a once-patriotic Republican Party to provide every possible means for the exercise of our voting rights.

James Reid, Cambridge

Editor's note: In May, Rep. Stefanik sent a letter to House and Senate leadership requesting immediate help for the Postal Service and advocating for federal funding "to support the Postal Service through this challenging time and beyond."

