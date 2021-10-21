Letter to the editor: Disappointed by Cambridge board

Editor:

When I drove to Cambridge from Seneca Nation territory to address the board at my old high school last November, I asked them, quite politely, to retire their race-based mascot. I told them the change was inevitable. It wasn’t a question of if it would change but when. And when and how that change occurred would reflect on entire the community.

I wasn’t trying to convince the whole town; just the school board. That’s who I hoped, when presented with a genuine Native perspective on white folks “playing Indian” and the research, reports and resolutions, would do the right thing. I hoped they would express to the community that they really had no choice; that the evidence was overwhelming and that change was truly, as I said, inevitable.

In June the board voted 3-2 to retire the mascot. In July, the school board, with its two new single issue (mascot, of course) members, voted 3-2 to rescind the retirement resolution from the previous board. Clearly, the new board members passed on reviewing the evidence and voted purely based on opinions.

This is why Commissioner Rosa of the NYSED ordered a stay on their resolution. The decision by the CCS BOE, specifically by three members, was arbitrary and capricious! And one only needs to see the hate dumped on the families who brought the issue before the commissioner to see the harm caused by the actions of this board.

Commissioner Rosa should issue a statewide ban and make the recommendations made by her predecessor from 20 years ago an order, not just a suggestion. There are plenty of anti-discrimination laws in the state now to justify a ban and Cambridge has proven that some towns are incapable of doing the right thing on their own.

John Kane, Perrysburg

