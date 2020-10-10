Letter to the editor: Dirt-slinging and bumper cars

Editor:

So I have been trying to limit my letters, as while I don't mind seeing my name in print, I find honest comments tend to annoy those who think they know how the world works. I don't, but that's not for lack of effort.

So I was going to write a detailed letter about the Cobb/Stefanik dirt-slinging contest and how it now looks like it's moved from the litter box to the claw-footed bathtub, but was defeated by the so called “paywall.”

So far, Ms. Cobb, the only thing I can see that Ms. Stefanik has done on the national stage is playing bump-n-car with the chairman as a TV photo opp. Reminds me of the early digital TV show “Max Headroom.”

If you ladiesreally want to prove your fitness for office going this way, how about a challenge at the Great Escape's bump-a-car ride.

William Kuntz III, Lewis

