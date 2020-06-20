Letter to the editor: Director helped out when needed

My name is Carmen E. Cazard and I am a member and do volunteer work in the Glens Falls Senior Center since 2009. On April 2020 I needed to buy my groceries and I call Mrs. Kim Brent, the center director, to ask for information which organization will take me to the supermarket. She told me, “Get your list ready tomorrow morning I will take you to the supermarket.” I told her, "On one condition, I will sit in the back of the van and I will wear a mask, and also keep the windows open.” When I finished shopping she was waiting for me. And I told her, "Stay in the driver seat, I will put the groceries in the back myself." I wanted keep the distance and protect her and myself. She took me home. And I have my food for a month.