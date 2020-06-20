Letter to the editor: Director helped out when needed

Editor:
In difficult times somebody is always to help.
My name is Carmen E. Cazard and I am a member and do volunteer work in the Glens Falls Senior Center since 2009. On April 2020 I needed to buy my groceries and I call Mrs. Kim Brent, the center director, to ask for information which organization will take me to the supermarket. She told me, “Get your list ready tomorrow morning I will take you to the supermarket.” I told her, "On one condition, I will sit in the back of the van and I will wear a mask, and also keep the windows open.” When I finished shopping she was waiting for me. And I told her, "Stay in the driver seat, I will put the groceries in the back myself." I wanted keep the distance and protect her and myself. She took me home. And I have my food for a month.
The reason of this letter is to tell Mrs. Kim I always be grateful to her. She is another hero in the city of Glens Falls.
God keep you and your family safe in this difficult times.
Carmen E. Cazard, Glens Falls
