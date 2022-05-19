Letter to the editor: 'Dinosaur project' for heart of city?

Editor:

I'm a Glens Falls taxpayer and join the voices of those opposed to the proposed "Transportation Hub-Parking Garage" project on Elm Street. We have the opportunity to consider another perspective, to look to the future and not to repeat the past solution of making more room in our small town for big buildings, parking garages, and vehicles.

As we barrel into the next 10 to 20 years and become more aware and worried about worsening climate change, we may sense the need to feel more connected with nature and to appreciate now what may be slipping away.

Should we consider a plan to use the Elm Street project area as a beautiful city park instead of a hectic noisy traffic "hub"? We have nearby parks and walkways but not harmonized with local shops and restaurants. A park place in the center of town to stay a while and feel nature. A park place with trees, benches, a few fountains, and pollinator-garden areas. A park place overlooking our architectural history and signage describing that history. Town planners across the country talk about "walkable cities" that draw people together. We could have that here.

How can a project built to accommodate 350 to 500 cars minimize vehicle traffic in the downtown core? Our future is calling for a transition to less cars, more public transportation (electric-based), ride sharing, Uber use, more biking, and even driver-less electric car taxis.

An alternative location for the needed bus depot might be Aviation Mall with bus tickets including an Uber lift coming and going. Less cars on the road. Less fossil fuel use. In closing, I express my surprise that forward-thinking Glens Falls, an awarded "Climate Smart Community," is considering such a dinosaur project in the heart of our city.

Diane Collins, Glens Falls

