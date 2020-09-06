Letter to the editor: Dictatorship could be in our future

Editor:

The secretary of state recently broke tradition, and very likely the law, by addressing the Republican National Convention. The likelihood of his being held to account is extremely negligible. The Senate would have to vote to impeach him and they’ve proven themselves spineless against Trump.

The real issue goes beyond Trump though. This represents an erosion of professionalism in the government. To Trump, professionalism is evidence of a deep state, the fact that anyone can have more loyalty to an institution — or God forbid, our country — than they do to him.

Therefore, in his mind, anyone with genuine professional ethics and patriotism must be purged from the country’s institutions and replaced with people who pass his ultimate litmus test: blind loyalty to Trump above all else. In this way, Trump more resembles Putin, Mussolini and Mao than he does Reagan, Teddy Roosevelt or Lincoln.

So far, Trump seems to have destroyed the political neutrality and professionalism of the Justice Department and diplomatic corps. He seems to be attempting to do the same with the military, although that’s a harder nut to crack. George Washington saw to that himself at Newburgh.