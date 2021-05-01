Letter to the editor: Developer's whim threatens beauty

Editor:

I hope that Chris Patten will be denied permission to build on that green space across from the library. That space is probably the most beautiful small space in Glens Falls.

Last year with trees flowering in front of the lovely stone church I was moved to photograph it to show the beauty of Glens Falls. I sent it to my son and his wife in Finland to remind them of the beauty that can be found in Glens Falls. It was the only photograph that I was moved to take.

Now, at a developer’s whim it could be lost to us forever. It would not surprise me as beauty often loses out to monied interests.

Hopefully this will not be the case.

Martha Winsten, Gansevoort

