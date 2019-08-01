Editor:
The movement to bring much-needed housing for the mentally ill has focused on its acceptance into the residential neighborhood. Has anyone else been puzzled and concerned about the proposed blending of four different population categories? How is it in the best interest of families to live there? Would parents regret the burden it places on their children socially? Something as simple as inviting classmates to a birthday party or sleepover could run into the unfair but powerful and painful stigma. And why would we ask survivors of domestic violence to accept this as the most appropriate placement? Is it really ideal to ask people who suffered the secrecy and subsequent shame of abuse to take on this extra burden?
In the mid-1980s, schools tried this “self-contained” model of blending a variety of diagnoses within one classroom. Are there parents or teachers who remember what a painful failure this was? The stigma was crushing and the academic needs too varied. To their credit, they recognized this and began a series of steps to replace this model; but it took years, and a lot of kids suffered.
Lastly, the homeless population has often been an enigma, with their own varied set of challenges and complex histories, sometimes difficult to identify.
It is possible to support the housing project but pursue a more focused treatment approach that would not involve needlessly blending these very different populations.
What are your thoughts, and will you talk it over in your community and attend the planning board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6?
Mary Ellen Lawlor-Merrigan, Ph.D., Glens Falls