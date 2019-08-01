Editor:
I am pleased to see that the editorial board at The Post-Star has not given up on the Mueller investigation! See Viewpoints, editorial, Saturday, July 27. Congress still has an obligation to do the “right thing,” even if we are assured that Mitch McConnell will block it!
“Could it happen here?” It “is” happening here! A determined minority with no ethical constraints “take over.” The “bad guys,” of course, are the Democrats, who are still in the majority but unable to stop it as they try to play by the rules. Don’t get me wrong — we still need responsible Republicans. Where are they? Do they only rubber stamp Trump?
Articles of Destruction:
- Total disregard of the truth
- Racism encouraged
- Teach Evangelicals how to hate
- Teach Americans how not to think for themselves
- Teach Americans to hate Vietnam War heroes
- Teach Americans to hate Democrats
- Trump can do no wrong, including tax returns or sex crimes
- Calls Democrats Communists while in bed with the Russians
- Gets Mitch McConnell to put Congress out of business
- Ignores Constitution
- Russia is simply doing to us what they are expert at doing to their own people with a government-controlled press. They want us to “self-destruct.” All they have to do is plant the “seeds” of self-destruction.
- Calls our “Free Press” “Fake News” so all remaining “truth” can be ignored.
Ron Hintz, Argyle