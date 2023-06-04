Watching the Memorial Day concert, I was moved by the honoring of those who fought for our country, who died, were imprisoned, traumatized by war and violence. There was no patriotic jargon about the glory of war — wars I often questioned — but honoring the courage of those who served and sacrificed. The focus was on our oneness as a people, a country united, something I felt when I marched in our Glens Falls Memorial Parade — school bands playing, different groups marching. I marching with my earth flag and our northcountryearthaction banner “Protect our Earth," the NAACP in front of us. A diverse group of marchers and people cheering, smiling. Very different from the violence, threats, anger that I hear and fear from individuals attacking libraries, schools, health clinics, boycotting Target, stores celebrating gay pride, what I see in Republican legislatures passing hundreds of laws against gays and trans, attacking women’s rights, warning of dangerous refugees ”invading” our country, condemning “inclusion, diversity, and equity” as if they were evil, naming art, music, critical thinking “wok.” They use names like “Moms for liberty,” “Parents’ rights,” The Freedom Caucus … What I hear is not rights (which should be for all beings), not family or religious values (love, compassion, kindness, integrity, honesty) but desire for control and power, using threats and violence against others who are not “them,” against people of other colors, identities, beliefs who want to just live their lives. Laws, threats, violence silence people, create fear. Teachers, librarians, doctors, nurses, parents, children leave states where they do not feel safe or welcomed, are unable to practice medical healing work, read books which speak to them, attend schools challenging them, where they feel demeaned by threatening bullies.