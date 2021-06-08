Letter to the editor: Denying the reality of Jan. 6 attack

Editor:

Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, recently voted against the appointment of a panel to look into the motivation behind the Jan. 6 invasion of our U.S. Capitol.

Elise's expressed reasoning was the limited scope of the proposed investigation. She thinks, why not go back and include an investigation of the nationwide assemblies motivated by the police murder of George Floyd? Or protests even further back?

I might suggest that Elise continue back and take a look at Tulsa, 1916. Perhaps find someone still alive to assume the blame.

Elise's reasoning here is ridiculous and motivated by the fact that in the new nation of Trumpia (recently carved out of a functioning American democracy), no follower wishes its leader in any fashion threatened by the reality of the Jan. 6 storming of our nation's Capitol.

Bill Dow

Lake George

