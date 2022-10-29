Letter to the editor: Democrats will ruin the US, so wake up

Question for you Democrats: So you didn’t like President Trump, but you enjoyed the vibrant economy. So you believe Jan. 6 was a violent insurrection, but the BLM burning down cities was fine in your demented opinion! Really?

How is cashless bail working for you? You self-righteous Democrats defunded the police, but when you need them you’re the first to complain the loudest! You people better wake up. Your boy Joe Biden is destroying our strategic oil stockpile, and every other country is watching too.

Wake up America. The Democrats want to destroy America in favor of the New World Order!

Rodney Carr, Gansevoort