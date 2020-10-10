Letter to the editor: Democrats put priority on our health care

Editor:

Post Star reports today of increasing COVID-19 cases in Warren County, together with the revelation of Donald Trump's ironic illness, plus Trump clone Elise Stefanik's brand-new commitment to mask-wearing, all of which must remind us to think more seriously than ever about the forthcoming election.

Elise joins Trump in the determination to take away health insurance coverage that guarantees it to those multitudes with "pre-existing conditions." Americans fortunate enough to survive a COVID-19 infection are often left with long-term consequences. Are our president and current congresswoman correct in their zeal to end protective guarantees?

Let's remember in this crucial election period that Tedra Cobb, as well as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are the candidates with our health as a priority.

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

