Letter to the editor: Democrats' letters are too divisive

Editor:
Why does the Post-Star publish letters to the editor that are primarily from Democrats, complaining about Republican politicians and voters? I read the paper daily, and I am amazed at the content of these letters.
A person writes from Canton, 152 miles away, complaining about Republicans. Another, saying Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Yet another, saying Republicans shouldn't be allowed to vote.
At last, a letter from the Warren Country Republican Committee chairman was published, and the responses were extremely negative.
I checked the registered voter percentages for the following counties and found this:
• Warren County: 50.1% R, 41.7% D, 8.2% I;
• Washington County: 55.5% R, 37.1% D, 7.4% I;
• Saratoga County: 47.8% R, 44.6% D, 7.4% I;
• Essex County: 46.2% R, 45.1 D, 8.37% I;
• Hamilton County: 64% R, 29.4% D, 6.6% I.
And for the Canton subscriber, St. Lawrence County is overwhelmingly Republican.
I read the Post-Star for the local news. Unfortunately, since President Trump announced his candidacy, the Post-Star seems to have forgotten there are any Republican voters in their readership area.
Most political articles and nearly all letters to the editor are anti-Republican, and any stranger would think this area was staunchly Democrat. In most of these letters, the Republican Party is being accused of being divisive.
It appears to me that the media is the one doing the dividing, right down to this local newspaper.
Kathleen Potter, Blue Mountain Lake
Editor’s Note: The Post-Star publishes letters it receives that follow its letters policy. Political party affiliation is not a consideration.