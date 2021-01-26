Letter to the editor: Democrats' letters are too divisive

Editor:

Why does the Post-Star publish letters to the editor that are primarily from Democrats, complaining about Republican politicians and voters? I read the paper daily, and I am amazed at the content of these letters.

A person writes from Canton, 152 miles away, complaining about Republicans. Another, saying Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Yet another, saying Republicans shouldn't be allowed to vote.

At last, a letter from the Warren Country Republican Committee chairman was published, and the responses were extremely negative.

I checked the registered voter percentages for the following counties and found this:

• Warren County: 50.1% R, 41.7% D, 8.2% I;

• Washington County: 55.5% R, 37.1% D, 7.4% I;

• Saratoga County: 47.8% R, 44.6% D, 7.4% I;

• Essex County: 46.2% R, 45.1 D, 8.37% I;

• Hamilton County: 64% R, 29.4% D, 6.6% I.

And for the Canton subscriber, St. Lawrence County is overwhelmingly Republican.