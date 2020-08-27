Letter to the editor: Democrats, it is time to grow up

Editor:

Democrats, what happened to you?

Two presidential terms before this last one, Democrats were in the White House. Then four years ago, the White House graciously welcomed a Republican president who is now campaigning for his second term. The day President Trump recited his oath of office, and indeed even before, the criticism began and daily it is ratcheted up. Democrats see nothing laudable in any of his accomplishments.

Democrats act as a tribe of disrespectful, spoiled children who, brought out in public, roll on their backs and scream bloody murder because someone took their cookie.

It’s time the Democrat adults in the crowd stand up and talk reason and not aspire to gut our constitution and raise taxes, regulations, giveaways and assault our safety.

Our country needs a two-party system, not a monopoly. Become ladies and gentlemen, grow up and heal yourselves.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

