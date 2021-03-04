Letter to the editor: Democrats care about sex harassment

Andrew Cuomo is done. Cuomo has been very credibly accused of attempting to initiate sexual contact with one or more of his female employees. That alone — forget his other issues — is enough to ensure that Letitia James will be the next Democratic candidate for governor.

Too bad Cuomo isn't a Republican. Sexual harassment seems to be a firm disqualification for candidacy/higher office by the Democratic party. Given the prevailing attitude of the Trump branch of the Republican party, hassling young women for sexual favors seems almost like a job qualification for public office.

As for Elise Stefanik's calls for Cuomo's removal, hypocrisy is her middle name and we should be used to that by now. Unless and until the Democrats come up with an impeccable and accomplished and appealing candidate to oppose her for that office, as they have occasionally done many years in the past, Elise will be with us. But time will ultimately prove that she has hitched herself to the wrong star, and her voracious ambition will have to be satisfied by a stream of re-elections.