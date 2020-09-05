Letter to the editor: Democrats are using the wrong agenda

Editor:
DNC charges of hateful comments by Republicans because they decry violence, terrorism, and acts of anarchy are senseless. Americans were attacked. Business owners were left to defend for themselves with no governmental support or protection while taking advantage of the value they hold dearly.... ”opportunity.”
Republicans support unemployment insurance, Medicare and Medicaid for citizens in need through no fault of their own. Democrats promised we could keep our benefits and our doctors, then reneged. Democrats are fond of adding all sorts of pet programs unrelated to sensibly proposed legislation. Such action kills progress. Remember funding the Obama Library?
Yes, Republicans are against any voting scheme that may open the door to voter fraud. There exist provisions that effectively serve those unable to vote in person. Why change? The DNC must believe voting changes will benefit their numbers and think their supporters are not likely to stand in line to vote. Meanwhile crowds of Democrats are protesting, shopping and doing criminal activity while ignoring masking and distancing. Such conduct does not seem to concern the DNC but voting in person is of “Great Concern?”
In regard to immigration I believe regulations in the past served our country and the immigrants well. Why change now? Politics??
Writer’s “violent policing" comment is too absurd for a reply. Witness the store owners and residents in affected communities.
Writer speaks of fear. The real fear is the loss of our Democracy at the hands of dictators in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Biden’s leadership speaks for itself. He wants to cut the defense budget, defund the police, raise taxes and open borders, sure to affect American job opportunities and pursuit of happiness.
Where are Roosevelt and Kennedy when Democrats need strength and leadership to defend our Democracy, NOT socialism/Marxism their current agenda.
Martin Welch, Bolton Landing
