Letter to the editor: Democratic Party is floundering

As our nation faces skyrocketing inflation, a president with record-low approval ratings, and overall discontent with the direction in which our country is headed, it is no surprise that many are switching their party affiliation to the GOP, aligning with candidates such as Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

In the months since Biden has taken office, the country has been witnessing a large swing in voter affiliation in favor of the Republican Party. Over one million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. This has been occurring in both cities and towns as every part of America has been experiencing general discontent with our current office.

As we approach midterms, it is clear that the Democrats are floundering as they continue to push the country in the wrong direction. With the continuation of the far-left policies, I hope to see Congresswoman Stefanik secure another win in NY-21!

Olivia Noonan, Bolton Landing

