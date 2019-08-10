Editor:
I attempted to watch the Democratic debates. Debates! What debates? They were a free-for-all. Whatever happened to Robert’s Rules? Aren’t the candidates aware of the fact that every time they take a cheap shot at one of their opponents, they are manufacturing the bullets that Trump will use in 2020? Also, there are more than 15 candidates that have as much chance to win as a snowball has in hell. They should quietly drop out and pledge their support to one of the top five.
At the moment, is there a candidate who has a chance of getting 50 percent of the Democratic votes? I think not. After the primary, the Democratic Committee will choose the person of their choice if no one gets more than 50 percent. It might not be the people’s choice.
If the Democrats want to see another five years of Trump, let them continue doing as they have been. If they want to have a chance of winning the election, they must limit the number of candidates and refrain from hurling insults at their opponent. It’s childish and far from entertaining. Tell me what you intend to do, not what the other person has done.
Richard Stewart, North Creek