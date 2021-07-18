Letter to the editor: Democratic actions are really helping

Editor:

While Elise Stefanik was marching in the Ticonderoga July 4th parade, the federal treasury was preparing to release money to families with children.

No, you didn’t hear about that from our Representative Stefanik. She didn’t vote for it, nor did any other Republican in the House. However, through the Child Tax Credit, qualifying families will receive $300 a month for children ages 0 to 5, and $250 a month for children ages 6 to 17.

By the time you read this, families will already have begun to receive payments. This temporary benefit, similar to permanent benefits given to families with children in most developed countries, is projected to reduce child poverty in our state by about 35%.

In other words, our representative, Elise Stefanik, was happy to support our July 4th celebration, but not the children in our community.

Furthermore, she says she supports the Blue, but voted against measures in Congress that would have supported the U.S. Capitol police and our local law enforcement officers.

When we choose our representatives, we need to remember who has worked to materially help our community and the most vulnerable among us.

Susan Hayes, Putnam Station

