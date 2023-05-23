As a woke, liberal, Democrat, Iwas amazed and grateful to open my Sunday Post-Star today. Therein was a letter from the weekly contributor, Mr John Siebrecht. (Post-Star seems to have suspended its two-letter limit), detailing his "hates". What amazed me was how much we agreed on. I don't like to use the word hate but wow! The man on second rule is terrible. Rickey hates (there ya go) the size change to the bag. Pitch clock, IDK, but you're right John, this stuff is BS. I like the few beers listening to the game. Radio. I guess my overriding point would be, there is room for agreement in life and the world. It can be done. Of course peoples views cannot always be aligned but the opportunities for agreement should be celebrated.