Letter to the editor: Democracy vs. fascism is choice

Editor:

Kyle Rittenhouse — a 15-year-old who illegally purchased an assault weapon, crossed state lines,and killed two people — is a Republican hero. Rep. Boerbert yells anti-Moslim threats, Sen. Gosar pictures himself killing AOC, Republicans send Christmas cards with their children carrying guns. Gov. DeSantis creates a private militia, he and Abbott rage against masks and vaccine mandates, while unvaccinated die. Books burned. People screaming at teachers, nurses. Election officials threatened, replaced, for not changing votes from Biden to Trump. States create extreme gerrymandering, suppress voting rights, give electoral authority to legislators. Gantz, Gosar, Greene, Jim Jordan now Republican leaders. “Disloyal” Republicans cast out. They’re crazy! Dangerous.

Some finally quit. After 16 years, Goldberg and Hayes resign from Fox News, calling Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” — about Jan. 6 insurrection — ”a collection of incoherent conspiracy theory mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery” amplifying “the false claims and bizarre narratives” of Trump. How much sacrifice of integrity, soul, before speaking truth? How much damage?

The question isn’t Democrats vs. Republicans but democracy vs. fascism.The American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Bill provide monies to states for education, police, firemen, housing, roads, bridges, broadband, mass transportation, water pipes, septic systems, while Stefanik and Republicans claim credit for all they voted against. Unemployment lowest since 1969, wages rising, our economy growing. The Build Back Better would continue growth: universal prekindergarten, workforce training, funding for child care, family leave, reducing pharmaceutical costs, cutting carbon, methane, shifting to renewable energies, building a livable earth for our children.

We can choose. Willful ignorance and misinformation, hatred and violence against “the other,” autocratic rule. Or democracy: government serving people, recognizing the dignity and value of all beings, our interdependence and connection to each other and to the earth. “Peace on Earth” and “Good Will to All.”

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

