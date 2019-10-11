Editor:
Living in a Democracy means striking a delicate balance between respecting First Amendment rights and ensuring the safety of citizens. The recent turmoil over pro-Trump rallies in downtown Glens Falls has elevated this concern to a new and critical level. I applaud the City Council for its openness in hearing all sides in this controversy, and I equally applaud our police department for protecting us. I am especially grateful to The Post-Star for keeping us informed – especially when there are potential threats to public safety.
I am a historian and author of books on regional history, including one on political equality. I am also a former owner of guns and NYS gun permit holder; I choose no longer to own guns or hold a permit. I detest all that Trump stands for and abhor the debasement of civility in our society, the rhetoric of hate, and the narcissism of governance that his dangerous leadership has caused. When Trump supporters rally in a peaceful way, we all must respect their assembly; however, when they gather in public spaces and engage in menacing and threatening actions and language, local authorities must intervene so that all citizens (and local businesses) can live productively without interference — or fear.
It is no joke to point any gun-looking object, including a "Nerf gun," or to display such "fake guns" in the context of the type of inciteful exhibition on Oct. 5, complete with verbal threats and purposeful confrontations with local residents.
I was born and raised in "Hometown USA" and have always felt so proud of — and safe in — my little city. What happened on Oct. 5 scared me and infuriated me. I support all efforts to regulate rallies to prevent a repeat of this disturbing incident.
Teri Podnorszki Rogers, Glens Falls