Letter to the editor: Democracy ahead of party is needed now

The vote for congressional representation in the 21st district is not about a Republican or a Democrat in 2022. It's about electing a candidate who will uphold our cherished democracy, and that candidate is clearly Matt Castelli.

In a democracy, we take pride in a free and fair election, but Elise Stefanik continues to promote the Big Lie of a fraudulent 2020 presidential election, even after assurance from Trump's own Department of Justice and Homeland Security that no serious fraud occurred. In addition, more than 60 judges across the USA, who looked at the election fraud cases, determined they were without merit.

In a democracy, our representatives hold town meetings and participate in political debates, providing constituents the opportunity to hear from their elected officials directly, and to raise their most pressing political concerns. Elise Stefanik has refused to debate her opponent and does not offer town hall gatherings. Instead, she chooses occasional and exclusive small group meetings to hear viewpoints from a small minority of her constituents.

In a democracy, when an attack on the U.S. Capitol occurs, every effort is taken to investigate it and hold those responsible accountable. Elise Stefanik has downplayed and tried to derail the probe into the tragedy of the Jan. 6 riot that resulted in the death of five police officers.

It is clear, that Elise Stefanik does not uphold the pillars of a strong democracy, and it is time for her to go.

Matt Castelli is an engaging, moderate, articulate congressional candidate who will represent his constituents based on their input and needs. Let's give him a chance and vote for Castelli on Nov. 8. It's time to put democracy ahead of party.

Peggy Morehouse, Saratoga Springs