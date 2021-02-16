Letter to the editor: Demigods want to rewrite history

Editor:

In ancient Rome, during the reign of Nero and after the crucifixion of Jesus, those who became devoted disciples of his had to be very secretive of their beliefs, lest they be killed.

In Rome, the news about Jesus was little-known as all the things that happened took place in far-away Jerusalem. Romans had their pagan gods and were taught that Christians were known to "be given up to debauchery, poisoned wells, were enemies of the human race, worshipped asses and ate the flesh of children." ("Quo Vadis")

This complete mistruth reminds me of the current political climate. Through much disinformation and no regard of what actually is reality, hate permeates the media, all things social and has settled into the hearts of many. There is little love shared between political parties.

We know that what the ancient world thought of Christians at the beginning was not true. Through the persistence and courage of those who loved Christ, his teachings were made known and spread to all corners of the world.