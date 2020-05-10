Letter to the editor: Demand critical legislative action

Editor:
In dangerous times it becomes a duty to demand critical environmental and political action. We saw from quarantining that less energy consumption, leading to significant emission reductions, is actually possible when emergency looms and consumerism radically is curbed. Here are some of the issues we can ask officials/leaders to address through letter-writing, petitioning, virtual meetings and calls:
• Support the N.Y. Green Amendment (already passed once in the full legislature but requires second passage by a new legislature); this important addition to the NYS Bill of Rights will mandate for state residents the right to clean air, water and ecosystems; each seat in the state Legislature will be up for new or re- election in fall 2020; it is critical we question candidates on whether they plan to vote for this amendment in spring 2021;
• Demand for the next federal stimulus bill: a people first agenda, funds for vote by mail, a provision that no bailout money go to the fossil fuel industry or large meat and poultry processors; that workers in meat plants not be forced to return to work; to restore water to homes that have been shut off, put a stop to all shutoffs; set up a national strategic grain reserve, help family farms and smaller, independent meat processors, as well as farmers markets, farm stands, independent grocery stores and other regional food infrastructure;
• Buy local;
• Ask Governor Cuomo to declare a N.Y. climate emergency, support a N.Y. green new deal, reject all fossil fuel use and construction of fracked and natural gas pipelines and to inspire a statewide challenge to reduce energy consumption by rewarding/incentivizing meatless diets, reduced travel/air/driving, personal vegetable gardens, more work from home, higher A/C thresholds, lower thermostats in cold;
• Press U.S. representatives to support the upcoming fracking ban.
Lisa Adamson, Lake George
