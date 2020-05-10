Letter to the editor: Demand critical legislative action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

In dangerous times it becomes a duty to demand critical environmental and political action. We saw from quarantining that less energy consumption, leading to significant emission reductions, is actually possible when emergency looms and consumerism radically is curbed. Here are some of the issues we can ask officials/leaders to address through letter-writing, petitioning, virtual meetings and calls:

• Support the N.Y. Green Amendment (already passed once in the full legislature but requires second passage by a new legislature); this important addition to the NYS Bill of Rights will mandate for state residents the right to clean air, water and ecosystems; each seat in the state Legislature will be up for new or re- election in fall 2020; it is critical we question candidates on whether they plan to vote for this amendment in spring 2021;