Letter to the editor: Delay of Phase 2 was frustrating

Editor:

I was greatly frustrated when Gov. Cuomo halted the beginning of Phase 2 at the end of May. The North Country has had far fewer cases and deaths than New York City, and we reached our seven criteria for beginning Phase 2 that Cuomo even agreed with.

The North Country is a separate world than New York City. I want Gov. Cuomo to act like the governor of New York, not the governor of New York City.

I was pleased when he backed down from heavy opposition from North Country supporters such as Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Assemblyman Dan Stec, and Sen. Patty Ritchie. Local leaders such as them give me pride in being in the North Country. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has led us through this unprecedented time with great leadership.

It is amazing that our district is being recognized around the United States, as demonstrated by her leadership in the China Task Force to hold China accountable for covering up the spread of COVID-19 as well as her involvement in the Reopening of the Economy Task Force.

It brings me pride as a resident of the North Country to see strong leadership from our own, and I know she will have my support in November.

Joseph Strang IV, Lake George

