Letter to the editor: DeGrasse distracts from real issue

Editor:
I am very disappointed in Alex DeGrasse’s response to billboards that suggest Elise Stefanik resign due to her attempts to overturn presidential election results.
Mr. DeGrasse, as Ms. Stefanik’s senior adviser, you stated that Ms. Stefanik’s focus is on delivering COVID-19 relief to the North Country. That is a praiseworthy focus, but does it mean she has now stopped trying to overturn the election results? If you had stopped at that statement, I would not take issue with what you wrote.
However, when you added your opinion about the “sexual abuse and harassment scandal” of John Weaver of the Lincoln Project, you, Mr. DeGrasse lost all credibility. What does John Weaver and the Lincoln Project have to do with Ms. Stefanik’s attempts to overturn the election?
If you really have a problem with sexual abuse and harassment, you should have in the past voiced that concern regarding Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump has had several sexual abuse allegations made against him. Mr. Trump publicly and harshly harasses anyone who disagrees with him.
Mr. DeGrasse, you need to be consistent in your faulting of people, lest you be considered a hypocrite. In calling up those sexual abuse and harassment allegations in your defense of Ms. Stefanik, you were using those allegations against Mr. Weaver as a distraction from the content of the billboards. The billboards point out Elise Stefanik’s support of sedition and her disregard for the Constitution she has sworn to defend.
You, along with every person in District 21, should expect better from Elise Stefanik and you should not distract attention from her shameful behavior. Shame on you, Mr. DeGrasse! You are the kettle calling the pot black!
Andrea Mungas, Cambridge