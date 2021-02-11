Letter to the editor: DeGrasse distracts from real issue

Editor:

I am very disappointed in Alex DeGrasse’s response to billboards that suggest Elise Stefanik resign due to her attempts to overturn presidential election results.

Mr. DeGrasse, as Ms. Stefanik’s senior adviser, you stated that Ms. Stefanik’s focus is on delivering COVID-19 relief to the North Country. That is a praiseworthy focus, but does it mean she has now stopped trying to overturn the election results? If you had stopped at that statement, I would not take issue with what you wrote.

However, when you added your opinion about the “sexual abuse and harassment scandal” of John Weaver of the Lincoln Project, you, Mr. DeGrasse lost all credibility. What does John Weaver and the Lincoln Project have to do with Ms. Stefanik’s attempts to overturn the election?

If you really have a problem with sexual abuse and harassment, you should have in the past voiced that concern regarding Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump has had several sexual abuse allegations made against him. Mr. Trump publicly and harshly harasses anyone who disagrees with him.