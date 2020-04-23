Letter to the editor: Defunding WHO is a mistake

I’m writing about Rep. Stefanik’s support of the president’s defunding of World Health Organization. This has been criticized by other world leaders who don’t feel their efforts have been harmed by the organization. The rock-ribbed conservative Chamber of Commerce released a statement, “Cutting the WHO’s funding during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in the U.S. interests.” Why is it the U.S. has over 31% of the cases in the world and the most deaths? South Korea had their first reported case the same day we did and has 234 deaths to our nearly 41,000 as I write this. Is this the fault of the WHO or are they a convenient scapegoat?